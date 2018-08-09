SEMO to hold opening week events for students

Classes are almost back in session, and special plans are in place for new Southeast Missouri State University students.

To kick it all off, SEMO will be holding a week of events, starting with Move In Day on Thursday, August 16th.

That Friday the 17th will be Convocation for the new Redhawks.

The next day, attendees can learn all about how to get active on campus with the Student Involvement Fair from 5 to 6:30 that evening in the University Center, where organizations and clubs will have information for potential members.

Sunday will be the Welcome Back Picnic, and Monday, students can pick up maps, water and snacks from around campus as they settle into the routine of classes.