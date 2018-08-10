Ferguson Medical Group to join Saint Francis Healthcare System

The Ferguson Medical Group of Sikeston is going to join the St. Francis Healthcare System. The change was announced yesterday, and the change will go into place the first of next year

Officials in the healthcare system has said that the addition of the medical group will benefit patients throughout the region and help to provide medical attention to people in rural areas.

Ferguson Medical Group has been around for almost 60 years, and Saint Francis Healthcare has more than 40 providers, including the Ferguson group, which now has access to more resources, records, and professionals.

St. Francis has more than 250 members, and is said to serve “nearly 713,000 people across Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas.”