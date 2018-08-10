Friday, August 10th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A 22-year-old Maryland man who went for his driver’s test left in handcuffs after the examiner became suspicious about a certain odor emanating from the car.

News outlets report the examiner alerted a trooper at the Motor Vehicle Administration office, who searched the car. A Maryland State Police report says the search found nearly a pound of marijuana, a scale, more than $15,000 in cash, and a handgun loaded with a 30-round magazine.

Reginald D. Wooding Jr. of Baltimore did not get his driver’s license on Monday, but he did get arrested on multiple counts. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Authorities in Texas said two men who stole a 50-inch TV from a home fled with the stolen device — on a motorcycle.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said security camera footage shows the two men arrive at a Manvel home on a motorcycle and take a TV that had been screwed into a cabinet on the back patio.

The men then fled on the motorcycle with the television sandwiched between them. Multiple witnesses snapped photos of the unusual sight and police said deputies followed the motorcycle for a time, but lost track of the suspects.

OR HOW ABOUT……

In Canada, Halton police say a man went into a grocery store and took $300 worth of Axe deodorants. According to police, the man was near the razor blades before he took two shelves worth of Axe deodorant and put it into his shoulder bag without attempting to pay.

The man then made his getaway as a passenger in an older Hyundai Sonata that was waiting for him just outside of the store. The deodorant thief is described as heavy set white man in his 30’s with a mustache.

Police say he was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes, white socks, a black Pittsburgh Steelers baseball hat and sunglasses. He was carrying a maroon shoulder bag as well.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police in Utah said they apprehended a dummy used by pranksters to scare drivers who thought the mannequin was a body. The Lone Peak Police Department said in a Facebook post that a group of juvenile suspects dressed the dummy, dubbed “Fred” by police, in clothes and placed it in an Alpine road.

Police said the suspects hid nearby to watch the reactions of drivers. “It may have been funny to them, but wasn’t funny to female driver who happened across Fred,” the Facebook post said.

“Officers arrived and took Fred into custody. He’s now being used to prank fellow co-workers at the PD.” Police are inviting the dummy’s owners to claim him at police headquarters and “have a chat” with officers.