Kansas man being charged with shooting Carbondale officer

A Kansas man is being charged in the shooting of a Carbondale police officer.

24-year-old Alex Karcher is accused in the case is from 2016, in which someone shot Officer Trey Harris.

Four people had been charged along with Karcher on charges of trying to get ahold of and deliver over 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis.

Those charges came out of Jackson and Williamson county, but a superseding indictment has been issued for Karcher.

He’s charged with aggravated battery and six counts of discharging a fire arm at Officer Harris.

If convicted, he could face up to 60 years for aggravated battery and 45 years for each of the firearm charges.