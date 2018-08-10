Manhunt in Perry County as officers look for man who fled on foot after traffic stop

The Sheriff’s Office in Perry County is looking for a man who took off on foot after a traffic stop.

24-year-old Perryville native Jordan Lee Mahathath is wanted, and was last seen on County Road 501.

He’s 5-foot-8, 130 pounds, has brown hair, and has tattoos across his arms.

His license had been revoked, but when an attempt to pull him over was made, he stopped and fled past several homes, eventually taking another vehicle.

He eventually gave up the stolen car after hitting stop sticks on County road 500.

If you have info, please call 573-547-4576 or local law enforcement.