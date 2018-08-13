10-week-old girl found dead in car at Parkwood Lake Estates in Cape Girardeau

A 10-week-old baby girl was found dead after being left in a car at Cape Girardeau’s Parkwood Lake Estates trailer park.

The Southeast Missourian reports the child was found dead by her siblings Saturday; an autopsy was conducted yesterday, and hyperthermia was ruled the cause of death.

She had been taken to the hospital via ambulance. It’s not known how long the child had been in the car, but the coroner has said it’s possible the car had been as hot as 120 degrees.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate, and if you have any information, please call (573) 243-3551.