A man on the run from deputies in Perry County has been caught.

24-year-old Jordan Mahathath didn’t stop for police when they attempted to pull him over, but now he and Daniell Niccum have been taken into custody and found to have heroin, meth and drug paraphernalia.

The officers attempted to pull him over Thursday for driving with a revoked license.

The pursuit took officers throughout the county; he eventually stole another vehicle to get away after hitting stop sticks.

He was captured in Chester.