MDC delivers grant checks to local fire departments

The grants provide funds for protective gear and wildfire suppression equipment.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is delivering matching funds grant checks to rural fire departments this month. Of the total 174 fire departments receiving checks, 23 are in southeast Missouri. The grants of up to $4,000 help with the purchase of personal protective gear, communications equipment and wildfire suppression equipment to help increase the fire departments capacity to suppress wildfires safely and efficiently.

“We see this as a partnership,” said Jennifer Behnken, MDC’s community forester for the Southeast Region. “These fire departments respond to wild fires in addition to structural and residential fires. We help them with the equipment they need, and they help us protect forests and wildlife from wild fires.”

The total funding awarded to Missouri fire departments through the matching funds grant program this year is $389,603.56. Fire departments are required to match 50% of the funds which are provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the US Forest Service, Volunteer Fire Assistance Program. Throughout the last 30 years, over $8 million has been distributed to rural fire departments to help them increase the safety of their firefighters and provide them with better firefighting equipment.

Fire departments receiving checks in southeast Missouri include: Bell City FD, Bismark RFPA, Cassville FPD, Cherokee Pass VFD, Clearwater FPD, Desloge FD, East County FPD, East Perry County FPA, Ellington VFD, Glen Allen FPD, Gordonville FPD, Hayti FD, Leadington FD, Malden FD, Marble Hill FD, Millersville RFPD, North Bollinger County FPD, Northern Reynolds County FD, Scott County RFPD, Weingarten VFD, Wolf Creek FPD, and Zalma FD.