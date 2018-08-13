There’s a new Wayne County Associate Circuit Judge.

Christina Kime, the first female judge in the county, was appointed by Governor Mike Parson on Friday.

Kime has practiced law in Wayne County for more than 25 years. Prior to working in private practice, she was a law clerk to Judge Robert Crist in the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

She earned her degree from the University of Missouri School of Law. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the School of the Ozarks and is a graduate of Clearwater R-I High School.