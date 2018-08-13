Pro-Life Court Coalition urges Sen. McCaskill to confirm Kavanaugh

Members of the Pro-life Court Coalition will urge Senator Claire McCaskill (D) to vote to confirm President Trump’s nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, to the U.S. Supreme Court this afternoon.

They’ll be at Senator McCaskill’s office in Cape Girardeau.

The group will be led by Sue Swayze Liebel, Pro-life Women’s Caucus Coordinator of the Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List).

The event is part of the group’s effort to Confirm Kavanaugh to the Court, with support from some Democrat senators up for re-election in 2018.

SBA List says its field team of nearly 500 pro-life canvassers has visited more than 1.2 million homes in the battleground states of Indiana, Ohio, Florida, and Missouri and has expanded to North Dakota, West Virginia and Montana as part of what it says is a historic effort to educate and mobilize voters for the 2018 midterm election. SBA List canvassers are on track to reach two million homes by Election Day.