Surveillance footage in Sikeston murder case recovered by MSHP

Surveillance footage evidence in a murder case investigated by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety had gone missing, but has since been found by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

It hasn’t been released where it was found, but it was somewhere other than the police station.

The video was on a computer hard drive.

It’s been turned over to defense attorney Thomas Peterson, and he was notified about the video’s existence by the County prosecutor’s office.

Previously, the defense sought to get the case dismissed after police said they lost the video.

It related to the case of Antoine Harris-Applewhite who’s been charged with murder for the shooting death of Samuel Sanders in Sikeston.

August 20th will be the start of the trial.