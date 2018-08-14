Man killed in crash with train

A man was killed when he drove into the path of a train on County Road 301.

59-year-old Jeffery Rees of Holcomb was killed near the city of Campbell.

It happened 11 in the morning yesterday.

Rees was the only one in his vehicle at the time, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol says that he drove in front of the Union Pacific train despite the signal devices at the railroad crossing were telling him to yield.

The train was in driveable condition after the crash.

It happened near the border with Arkansas on Highway 62.