A crash in Massac County took the life of one person after a head-on collision Sunday morning.

It happened on Highway 45, a mile south of Joppa Road.

It’s believed the driver collided head on with another vehicle while driving in the wrong lane. That driver was killed, traveling southbound.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken with a passenger in that car to a hospital in the area.

Crews were investigating the case and notifying family members Sunday.