A man was stabbed Friday in Sikeston.

The suspect in the case is 32-year-old Crystal Johnson, who’s accused of stabbing a 51-year-old man.

It happened near 7:30 Friday on 531 South Frisco. The wound has been described as superficial, and it was the result of an argument.

Johnson is being charged with first degree domestic assault.

Her bond is set at $25,000.