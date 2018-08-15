Cape Girardeau County officials’ satellite locations moving into new offices

The Southeast Missourian reports that new offices on Bloomfield Street will house the satellite offices of the Cape Girardeau County assessor, clerk and collector.

They are located in the Common Pleas Courthouse Annex, where they’ve been since 1980.

They’re offices will be closing this Thursday and Friday as they move, and they’ll be open at their new location Monday.

The County Administration will be available to help fill in for their services.