Cape Girardeau has a new public works director.

Former assistant director Stan Polivick has been promoted, and will take over when Steve Cook steps down on September 1st.

Cook has been working in the position for over forty years.

Polivick has been involved in city work for 10 years now and is a licensed engineer, which city officials have said has provided him with quite a bit of public works experience.

Polivick is originally a Sikeston native.