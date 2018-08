In a slew of recent appointments, Governor Mike Parson has assigned Stoddard County a new Public Administrator.

Cindy Duckworth will be stepping into the role, while formerly having served as the Deputy Public Administrator.

She’s been in the office since 2010 and has 25 years in banking experience.

Duckworth is from Bloomfield.

Parson’s office announced 9 other appointments across the state, most of which were county or board positions.