A pedestrian from Portageville was hit and killed yesterday evening.

It happened on Route H, 11 miles west of Malden, when 41-year-old Joshua Palmer was hit 19-year-old Devin Nall of Campbell at 9:15 last night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that Palmer had been walking in the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Dunklin County Morgue.

Nall was not injured in the incident.