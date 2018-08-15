Two women wanted for thefts in Miner, use of stolen checks in Anna

Two women are still wanted for thefts in the city of Miner.

They’re now also accused of using stolen checks from Sikeston on August 9th to make purchases at a Walmart in the city of Anna.

The Miner Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are working to investigate.

The witnesses are African American women, and it’s believed they’re driving a Hyundai Tuscon with temporary license tags.

Please contact the Miner Police Department if you have any information at 573-471-8568.