Charges of child abuse or neglect have been placed against a Caruthersville man.

46-year-old Kenneth Flanagan was arrested Tuesday on two Pemiscot County warrants.

Flanagan has been accused of using restraints on a child and leaving the individual in a basement alone.

The charges stem from a June 16th event.

Flanagan’s being held on $25,000 bond.

He’s in the Pemiscot County Justice Center.