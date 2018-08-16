Early in the Missouri Senate race, it’s all about debates for Republican Hawley

The Republican challenger in the Missouri U.S. Senate race is trying to gain the upper hand in the contest by pressing for debates. Josh Hawley held a press call Tuesday where he invited reporters to push incumbent Claire McCaskill to “come out of the shadows” and face him. Hawley argues that the Democrat is out of step with Missouri’s conservative values and is afraid to debate.

The two have agreed to at least one debate sponsored by the Missouri Press Association. McCaskill has asked for four town hall style forums.