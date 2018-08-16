Man arrested at McDonald’s over shots he fired on Woodlawn Street

It’s reported at least one shot was fired yesterday on Woodlawn Street, and the suspect in that case was arrested in McDonald’s yesterday on Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

No one was hurt during the shooting, and the gun may have been pointed in the air.

Police were called at about a quarter till five yesterday evening.

They managed to identify the suspect’s vehicle in the drive-through lane at McDonald’s fairly quick.

After they made it through the drive-through, police stopped the vehicle and detained all three occupants, but two of them were let go.