An investigation is going on in Caruthersville over a shooting that happened late last night.

A man was on Lauraunt street when he met another man.

The first man was shot by the suspect, who then took off running from the scene.

It happened near 11 last night.

Caruthersville Police Department and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office are working together.

If you have any information, please call police at 573-333-2121.