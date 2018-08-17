Many guests attend Governor’s Ham Breakfast

More than a thousand guests attended the 66th annual Governor’s Ham Breakfast with Governor Mike Parson yesterday at the Missouri State Fair.

Other officials attending were Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn, State Fair Director Mark Wolfe, State Fair Commissioners, State Fair Foundation members, state and local elected officials.

As a part of the event, hams, bacon, and other items were auctions off.

The 116th annual Missouri State Fair, themed “Come Home” is currently underway through Sunday in Sedalia.