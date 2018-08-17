Missouri GOP still trying to figure out next step after right to work drubbing at polls

Republican state lawmakers are trying to figure out their next move after one of their priorities, right to work, fell short in the recent August primary. Republican Senator Caleb Rowden of Columbia spoke at the State Fair in Sedalia Thursday. He thinks a right to work bill will be filed in the next session despite the recent setback.

A right to work ballot measure was resoundingly rejected by Missouri voters by a 67-to-32 percent margins in last week’s primary.