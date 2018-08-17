MoDOT to close I-44 in St. Louis this weekend to remove pedestrian bridge

ST. LOUIS– Drivers heading to Cardinals games or other activities in the city this weekend will need to use I-64, I-55, I-70 or Metro as MoDOT will close a section of I-44 in the city.

Crews will close all lanes of I-44 in both directions between Hampton and Vandeventer, starting at 8 p.m. Friday, August 17. Drivers can use Hampton, Vandeventer, and I-64 as a detour.

In addition, the following will close Friday, August 17:

At 7 p.m. , the ramp from Southwest to eastbound I-44 closes.

, the ramp from Southwest to eastbound I-44 closes. At 8 p.m. , all eastbound lanes on I-44 will close at Hampton. There will be no eastbound traffic between Hampton and Vandeventer.

, all eastbound lanes on I-44 will close at Hampton. There will be no eastbound traffic between Hampton and Vandeventer. At 10 p.m. , the ramps from Grand, Vandeventer and Kingshighway to westbound I-44 will close.

, the ramps from Grand, Vandeventer and Kingshighway to westbound I-44 will close. At 11 p.m. , all westbound lanes on I-44 will close at Vandeventer. There will be no westbound traffic between Vandeventer and Hampton.

All eastbound lanes are expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Saturday, August 18. Drivers heading home from the Cardinals game will not be able to use westbound I-44 and will need to use an alternate route.

All westbound lanes are expected to reopen by 8 a.m. Sunday, August 19.

During the closure, crews will be removing the pedestrian bridge over I-44 between Edwards and Kingshighway. The pedestrian bridge was recently closed due to safety, so crews accelerated the demolition, to be able to get started on construction for the new bridge, without additional impacts to traffic.

