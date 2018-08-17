Murder trial in Sikeston postponed from Monday

A murder trial in Sikeston has been postponed from Monday.

The Southeast Missourian reports it’s the case of Antoine Harris-Applewhite, who’s accused of murder, armed criminal action, and unlawfully owning a firearm.

He allegedly shot Samuel Sanders outside a liquor store.

Surveillance evidence formerly with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety had gone missing recently, but was found at an unknown location b the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

It’s been turned over to the defense counsel.

A new date for a trial has not been set.