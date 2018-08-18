Trading Post – August 18
Tree trimming
Buying: washing machine – ph #: 573-979-0272
————-
Buying: vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490
————-
John Deere mower deck – $75
20 channel audio board – $50
Breaking plow – $200
Metal desk – free – ph #: 573-576-0030
————-
Pressure washer
Used tires
Leaf blowers
Chain saws – ph #: 421-5385
————-
Mounted used tires – $38 each
Buying used tires – ph #: 573-238-5755
————-
Drum equipment
Road case – $120
Buying: CB/shortwave radios – ph #: 573-334-6543
————-
24 ft. aluminum extension ladder – $150
2 wheel trailer – $450
.98 Baretta – $400 – ph #: 334-1757
————-
‘67 Triumph Bonneville – $5,500
‘94 Jeep Wrangler YJ – $3,400 – ph #: 573-587-2480
————-
RCA vacuum tube volt meter – $25 – ph #: 334-2055
————-
Looking for a handyman – ph #: 573-450-5401