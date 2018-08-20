Former director of Sikeston Department of Public Safety now stepping down as director of Missouri Department of Public Safety

The former director of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety is now leaving his position as director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

Governor Mike Parson had requested Drew Juden to leave the position; Juden was appointed at the beginning of last year to the position by then-Governor Eric Greitens.

In the past he was also the president of the Missouri Police Chiefs Association.

Juden will be leaving on August 31st.

He’ll be replaced by Colonel Sandra Karsten to begin serving as Acting-Director of the state Department of Public Safety. She’ll also carry on with her current duties as superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The search for a new director will continue; it’s a position that pays $116,000 a year.