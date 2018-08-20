Law enforcement investigates shooting in Caruthersville

Law enforcement from the city of Caruthersville and from Pemiscot County are seeking a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday.

It happened at 11 o’clock that night on Lauraunt street.

The victim reports being approached by the suspect, who was yelling a man’s name and yelling accusations at him.

He pulled out a gun and shot him three times.

The suspect is described as being an African American over six feet tall and wearing dark clothing.

The victim is in stable condition.

If you have any information, please call 573-333-2121.