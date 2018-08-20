Monday, August 20th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A driver in Spain astounded police when he was found to be under the influence of every drug officers could check for. Police near the town of Carcastillo pulled over a car carrying six people, all piled on top of each other and none wearing seatbelts.

The passengers appeared to be drunk, as did their driver. But when officers tested the man, they realized he had been doing more than just drinking. As well as an illegal level of alcohol, high levels of cannabis, amphetamines/methamphetamine, cocaine, and opiates were all found in the man’s system, making it surprising he could drive at all.

The driver has been fined a total of €2,000—around $2,280. Half of the fine was for failing the alcohol test and the other was for failing the drugs test. The driver had six points deducted from his driving license for each offense, meaning he now faces a road ban. The man’s car was also impounded.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A man in Georgia wearing no clothes recently broke into a liquor store and stole a can of soda. Police said 61-year-old Charles Wyatt used a hammer to break the glass of Beverage World in Forsyth County early in the morning.

Surveillance video shows the man entering the store completely naked except for his shoes. He then steals a Coke and wanders around drinking it before lying down for a little while.

Wyatt was arrested around 4:00 a.m. after exiting the store and charged with burglary, theft by taking, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. The owner of the store, Jamie Kurisko, told WSB-TV he was “relieved” because he figured Wyatt wasn’t really trying to rob him.

OR HOW ABOUT……

One Prince Albert woman is feeling more than just the effects of alcohol after an afternoon of drinking left Saskatoon police with an easy-to-solve case.

Around 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday, Saskatoon police got a call from a bar saying a woman left without paying her large tab. Unfortunately for the woman, she left her purse and identification behind, thwarting any potential dine-and-dash efforts.

An hour later, police got another call of a woman driving a black Mercedes leaving a bar on Diefenbaker Drive without paying her tab. This time the woman left her shoes behind.

At 5:40 p.m. around ten minutes later, police were called about a collision at 11th Street West and Circle Drive. The witness on the phone said a Mercedes had run into a truck.

There, a shoeless woman stood next to the wrecked car, making this an open-and-shut case for police. The 35-year-old woman is facing charges of impaired driving, driving while prohibited, and a variety of dine-and-dash related charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A man, who allegedly placed soda into a cup he was given for water, was shocked with a stun gun after becoming aggressive toward police.

48-year-old Daniel Stine is facing a felony robbery charge and a number of misdemeanors after the incident last week in an Arby’s in Missoula, Montana. Stine is accused of trying to kick an employee before entering a nearby restaurant’s restroom, where he was confronted by police.

“The officers were able to make entry to the bathroom; however, when they did and confronted the man, rather than comply with their instructions he approached them in what appeared to be an aggressive manner,” Missoula police public information officer Travis Welsh told KGVO Radio.

“The officers attempted to take control of him physically and that’s when he began to resist and fight with the officers and had to be tased to comply to the officer’s instructions,” Welsh said.