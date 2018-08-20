Three-vehicle crash kills one man in Cape Girardeau County

Three vehicles were involved in a crash yesterday morning on Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County close to the Stoddard County line.

One person has died in that incident.

It happened at 8:30 while 25-year-old Joshua Whitehead was headed north, but crossed the center line.

He hit the side of 68-year-old Delta resident William Coomer’s vehicle, afterwards hitting 26-year-old Brittiny Coleman’s car.

Whitehead, a Puxico resident, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Coomer and a passenger had minor injuries; Coleman and a passenger had moderate injuries.