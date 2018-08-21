Ashcroft Opens Investigation of St. Charles County Polling Place Problems

Jefferson City, Mo. — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has opened an investigation into a polling place closure that may have changed the results of an election.

The doors to a St. Charles County polling place remained locked for 90 minutes past opening time on Tuesday, Aug. 7, the day of the primary election.

At issue is a polling place located at the O’Fallon Monticello Clubhouse.

State law provides the Secretary of State the authority to investigate elections.

On election day, the Secretary of State’s office received comments through social media and telephone in regard to the locked polling place doors at Monticello Clubhouse.