MO school transportation budget running on fumes with $200 million funding gap

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has a 200-million dollar transportation funding shortfall. The department is considering a proposed budget that would ask for more money over a nine-year period to fully fund the expenses, which is 75-percent of a district’s transportation costs. During a State Board of Education meeting in Jefferson City, Interim Commissioner Roger Dorson says the department used a similar approach with the underfunded formula used to finance Missouri’s K through 12 public schools.

State funding for school busing has declined significantly over the years from 75-percent about 30 years ago to 17-percent in the current budget year. Some members of Missouri’s Legislature have celebrated their work to fully fund the foundation formula for the past two state budget years.