Governor Parson launches new training program for state executive leaders

Governor Mike Parson has announced the launch of a new management training program called the Missouri Way.

Leaders in the 16 executive departments will be developing their sills, intended to improve their services.

A press release from the governor’s office yesterday said the state of Missouri hasn’t ever had a statewide program working between the departments.

The Missouri Way will be an intensive training program that will last three days.

The program will be held around every 90 days, and it will be a regular part of leadership development in state government.