MO community health services get $3 million in performance-based federal funding

The federal government has given Missouri’s 29 community health centers and the 200 other sites they run about three million dollars in performance-based funding. Missouri Primary Care Association CEO Joe Pierle says the move follows the way Medicaid, Medicare and commercial plans are reimbursing providers.

The locations, which serve about 550,000 Missourians annually, aim to provide patients with preventative and primary care to help keep them from going to emergency rooms.

