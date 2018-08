Kmart in Cape Girardeau off South Kingshighway at Highway 61 is closing.

Sears is closing more stores 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears stores—that’s a total of 46.

At the beginning of the year, it was announced the company would close 100 stores. Then again in May, 100 more stores were said to close.

Sears shares fell more than 85% over the past 12 months.

Cape Girardeau Kmart will close its doors in November.