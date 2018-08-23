Law enforcement finds missing two-year-old

Law enforcement has found a two-year-old that was reported missing yesterday.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department was notified that the young girl’s grandfather did not bring her home after a trip to St. Louis.

They had been visiting her sister in a hospital; the grandfather was leaving the city on Tuesday.

When he said he was returning early Wednesday morning, he didn’t bring the child back home to her mother.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department were able to locate the grandfather’s car using GPS, and found he was still in St. Louis.

He was approached by relatives while sitting in a car in an alleyway; he ran from the vehicle approached, leaving the child in the car. Afterwards she was safely returned to her mother.