Panel of judges considering death penalty case of 1998 stabbing murder

(AP/KZIM-KSIM) A panel of former judges is considering the Missouri death penalty case of Marcellus Williams and whether Gov. Mike Parson should spare his life.

Then-Governor Eric Greitens ordered an investigation last year after DNA in new evidence matched someone other than Williams.

Williams had been just hours away from execution.

The board of judges met yesterday to hear from attorneys on both sides.

Williams was sentenced to death in 2001 for the 1998 stabbing and killing of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Lisha Gayla.

Prosecutors believe he burglarized her home when she startled him and he attacked her.