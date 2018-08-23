Thursday, August 23rd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

After police saw a man passed out while waiting in a Fullerton McDonald’s drive-thru, officers found and seized 96 grams of methamphetamine in his possession early Saturday.

Officers spotted the man passed out while behind the wheel of the vehicle at about 2:34 a.m. They then discovered the 96 grams of methamphetamine inside the glove compartment.

According to police, there were also a number of items indicating the man was going to sell the meth. Police did not give any details about the man’s possible arrest and no further information has been released.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A 17-year-old male has been arrested after police say he stole an AR-15 and tactical gear from a Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputy’s unmarked police car.

The suspect was arrested by Boynton Beach, Florida police late Saturday after the teen reportedly flaunted the stolen weapons and gear during an Instagram live stream while dancing to rap music.

Records show the deputy reported the items stolen to Boynton Beach police on August 14th after leaving his unmarked cruiser at a shopping plaza for a few hours. Among some of the items stolen from the cruiser were two loaded magazines, a gas mask, taser, a ballistic helmet, and rifle clips.

The live stream the teenager launched gave police grounds for the search warrant. Police say detectives discovered the stolen items under the suspect’s mattress. The 17-year-old faces grand theft and burglary while armed with a firearm.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Tennessee man decided he found better use for a biscuit when he chose to lunge it at his former girlfriend. 45-year-old Jeffrey Tomerlin was arrested Monday after he allegedly threw a biscuit “really hard” at his ex-girlfriend’s face.

Tomerlin flew into a rage Sunday night when he spotted his former fling with her new boyfriend in a car in South Nashville. He reportedly charged at the vehicle and began punching the hood of the car and telling the couple he would kill them. He also yelled racial slurs.

Police arrived at the scene where Tomerlin continued to bang his head while sitting inside the police cruiser. He was taken to the hospital before being booked into jail on charges including public intoxication, vandalism, and assault.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

This driver took “flyover state” just a little bit too literally. A woman with a need for speed was clocked doing 137 mph in the rain while driving a sleek white Ferrari 488 Spider through Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol posted a photo of the traffic stop to Facebook showing the shockingly high speed the driver reached on the cop’s radar gauge as she was caught barreling through Mason City.

The maximum speed limit on any Iowa road is 70 mph, so the driver, who rented the Ferrari, can face massive fines. Police reportedly told the speed queen “It’s not a good idea to drive this fast in the rain.” The woman then actually stated that she thought she was “only driving around 100 mph.”