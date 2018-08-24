Cape Girardeau Police Department looks for new Communications Manager

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for a new Communications Manager.

Whoever is hired will be responsible for supervising operations of the 911 call center, as well as overseeing personnel, training new personnel, and maintains the schedule of employees.

The Communication Manager also acts as a liaison with the Fire Department, Ambulance Service, 911 Board, City and County EOC, Highway Patrol, and other agencies regarding emergency communications and dispatching.

To apply, visit their website at www.cityofcape.org/jobs.