Clean Missouri endorsement ceremony held in Cape Girardeau

Clean Missouri, supporters of Amendment 1, a measure that will be on your November ballot, were in Cape Girardeau on Broadway for an official endorsement ceremony Wednesday.

The measure is aimed at government ethics, and has the support of Republican former Chair of the US Election Assistance Commission Paul DeGregorio.

He went on to explain the measure.

Other supports include the Louise Wilkinson of the League of Women Voters.

State Rep. Donna Lichteneggar of Jackson has criticized the measure however, saying the state auditor would receive too much power from the measure, since that office would work on choosing individuals to draw up district maps.