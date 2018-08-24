Man arrested after firing on police, leading chase through multiple counties

A man who allegedly fired on police and led them through several counties on a chase has been charged with several felonies.

41-year-old Nathan Johnson has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery.

DuQuoin police investigated a reported reckless driver, which led to them being shot at.

The Illinois State Police began to investigate.

Johnson was spotted at Centralia.

He eventually left his car at his home and ran off into the woods. He surrendered after a standoff and was taken to the Washington County Jail.