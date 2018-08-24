More details in Southeast Missouri Major Case Squad investigation of Sikeston shooting

More details have been released in an early morning murder case in Sikeston that’s now under investigation, and the SEMO Major Case Squad has been activated.

27-year-old De’Andres Price was shot on Kindall Street in Sikeston when he had been outside at 12:20 Thursday morning.

Medical responders weren’t able to save him from his injuries, and he was later pronounced deceased by the coroner.

Two people had allegedly approached him on foot, and then gunfire erupted.

The two suspects fled from the scene on foot.

If you know anything about the crime, you’re asked to call 573-471-4711.