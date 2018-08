An early Friday morning shooting hit a house in Sikeston, striking a man who was lying in his bed.

Ten or more gunshots rang out on Matthews Avenue on the 400 block, but the 49-year-old victim’s injuries were minor.

It’s believed that he was specifically targeted, and might have been attempt at retaliation or some sort of threat.

He was struck in the heel shortly after 3 o’clock that morning.

He’s been treated and released.