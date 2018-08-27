MDC proposes requiring nontoxic shot on 36 dove hunting areas

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is proposing regulations that will require the use of nontoxic shot for hunting doves on 20 conservation areas with heavy, concentrated dove hunting. MDC is also proposing adding 16 areas to its existing 21 conservation areas where nontoxic shot is required for all hunting with shotguns.

The proposed regulations were developed during MDC’s midyear review of the Wildlife Code of Missouri and approved by the Conservation Commission at its Aug. 24 meeting.

Lead is a well-known poison that hurts the health of both people and wildlife. Research shows that doves, waterfowl, and many other species of birds can suffer from lead poisoning after consuming lead pellets from spent shotgun shells. Lead poisoning can be fatal to birds and other wildlife, including bald eagles that feed on waterfowl with lead shot in the carcasses.