Missouri’s 3rd largest utility aggressively moving toward wind power

Joplin based utility Empire District plans to build a wind farm that’ll generate 600 megawatts of power. But the proposal is being opposed by two groups including the city of Joplin. Andy Knott with the Missouri Chapter of the Sierra Club, a prominent environmental organization, questions why the city would be against the project.

A state-run utility watchdog group, the Office of Public Counsel, also opposes the wind farm, claiming the already high utility rates in Joplin will continue to rise.