Monday, August 27th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man who attempted to carry a 55-inch television out the door without paying for it was arrested after the attempted theft at Best Buy in Lady Lake, Florida.

34-year-old Matthew Jon DeSimone attempted to walk out with the Sony television on his shoulder, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The store’s loss prevention officer chased DeSimone into the parking lot and took back the television, valued at $1,299. Another employee saw DeSimone get into a white Ford Flex and the employee got the license plate number.

A police officer stopped the car on County Road 25 and took DeSimone back to Best Buy, where he was identified by store personnel. He was arrested on a charge of grand theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Madison police believe a Madison man is behind a college parking scam. Police said they were working to arrest 23-year-old Tony Fountain for scamming University of Wisconsin students.

Officers said on Tuesday, a victim gave Fountain $400 in rent for a parking space he does not own. Fountain was arrested earlier this summer on suspicion of charging rent for a parking space on Hawthorne Court, also not under his control.

Fountain, who uses the name “Bama Flow” online, has been contacting potential victims through a Facebook group where UW students find apartments and parking spots. Officers are trying to find probable cause to arrest Fountain.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A July 4th prank at a South Miami-Dade retail store landed a man in custody more than a month after police identified him. 24-year-old Dorian Thomas was spotted in Los Angeles this week and according to Miami-Dade police is being extradited to South Florida.

Police say Thomas walked into a Dollar Tree on July 4th and ignited fireworks while someone else recorded the incident on video. In the 42-second video, a shirtless Thomas prepares the fireworks outside the store, then enters through a set of sliding glass doors and lays them down as sparkles explode.

Video of the incident was posted to a now-deleted Instagram page for social media prankster Doogang3x. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue extinguished the fireworks. Police soon identified Thomas and tracked him to Los Angeles. It was unclear Thursday what charges were pending.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Texas man who called himself “Jesus Christ” was arrested early Wednesday and accused of criminal trespass when he continued to bang on the door of a neighbor’s home.

Authorities identified the suspect as 47-year-old Kenneth Boaz Elliston after initially being called to the home due to a person of suspicion. A 28-year-old woman told deputies that she and her husband were awakened earlier Tuesday night by someone banging on their front door.

By the time her husband got to the door, the person had left. The woman saw her neighbor, later identified as Elliston, standing in his front yard and she said she believed he was the one who had knocked on their door.

Once deputies arrived, Elliston would not cooperate with authorities because they kept calling him Kenneth instead of “Jesus Christ,” according to the arrest report. Elliston told the deputies he had a contract on that home and he wanted the couple out.