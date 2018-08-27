Poplar Bluff detective honored at Governor’s Mansion after injury last month

A local police officer was hosted by the governor, where he and other law enforcement were honored for their injuries in the line of duty.

Detective Corey Mitchell of Poplar Bluff was shot last month, on July 19, when working to take a suspect into custody on an arrest warrant after he’d barricaded himself in his apartment and entered into a standoff with police.

Mitchell sustained non-life threatening injuries.

All officers in attendance had bene injured last month.

Deputy Chief Roger Lewis of Kansas City and Trooper Rob Crewse of Mountain Grove were both also in attendance.