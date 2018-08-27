Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol retiring

Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Sandra Karsten is retiring.

Karsten has been serving in the Highway Patrol for 33 years, but will retire on September 1st.

Colonel Karsten is the first female to hold the position of superintendent during the Patrol’s 85-year history.

She’s also been working as the acting-director of the state Department of Public Safety for more than a week after Governor Mike Parson asked former director Drew Juden to leave on the 31st.

Karsten was appointed to the patrol on September 1st, 1985.